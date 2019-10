KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - It took three quarterbacks and eight attempts for Tennessee to notch a win against a Will Muschamp led team, but when it finally happened it came in the form of a throttling.

The Vols dominated South Carolina 41-21 in their best offensive performance of the season.

With Jauan Jennings, J.T. Shrout and Jarrett Guarantano taking snaps the Vols posted 485 total yards of offense (the most since Nov. 26, 2016 in a loss to Vanderbilt).

Jennings, who ended the day without a recorded throw, started for Tennessee under center.