KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After dropping their first game of the season on Saturday, the Lady Vols bounced back in a big way in Monday’s 112-58 victory over ETSU at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Sarah Puckett led the way for Tennessee finishing with 19 points in 7 of 9 shooting from the field. In all, six players scored in double figures for the Lady Vols. Tamari Key finished with 16 points, pulled down 7 rebounds and blocked 3 shots.

Kellie Harper went deep into her bench with 12 different players playing at least ten minutes in the victory.

The much bigger Lady Vols front line dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Buccaneers 61-27. Tennessee was also efficient dishing out 27 assists while turning the ball over just 11 times.

The Lady Vols jumped out to an 11 point first-quarter lead and it was never close after that. Keyen Green finished with 13 points and four rebounds.

Tennessee improves to 10-1 on the season. They get back on the court on Monday, December 27th when they play host to Chattanooga at 6:30 pm.