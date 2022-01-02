KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 7 Tennessee remains unblemished in early conference play after a hard-fought fourth quarter to outlast Arkansas in a tough road contest, 70-63.

Tamari Key sparked the scoring for the orange and white on a fast break that ended in a layup. Tennessee went on an 8-0 run less than two minutes into the game until Amber Ramirez drained a triple to get Arkansas on the board.

Jordan Walker answered with her own three-point shot, followed by a pair of free throws from Jordan Horston to give the Lady Vols a 13-3 lead. The Razorbacks closed the gap scoring 14 points with Ramirez leading the charge to pull Arkansas within three at the end of the first quarter.

Keyen Green opened the second quarter with a layup, but Arkansas answered with a three-pointer to pull Arkansas within two. Green scored on the next possession attacking in the paint to spark a 9-0 UT run that gave Tennessee an 11-point lead with 7:37 left in the first half. However, Arkansas strung together a 14-2 run that gave them their first lead of the game, 34-33. Walker went to the line and drained two free throws to give the Lady Vols a one-point lead at the break, 35-34.

Arkansas opened the third quarter scoring on back-to-back possession to jump back in front, 38-35. Elauna Eaton drained a shot from beyond the perimeter to give UA its largest lead of the game, 43-37. The Lady Vols responded with a 5-0 run to pull within three points, 48-45, heading into the final ten minutes.

Tennessee opened the fourth quarter scoring three straight points to tie the game at 48-all. Samara Spencer kept Arkansas at arm’s length with a three-pointer, but UT responded with back-to-back layups courtesy of Alexus Dye and Walker. Ramirez fired one from beyond the arc to make it, 54-52. Tamari Key went to work, driving in the lane and finishing with a layup to tie the game at 54-all with 5:51 left in the contest.

Key scored nine of her team-high 17 points in the stretch. The Lady Vols played through contact to send them to the line, helping propel them past UA, 70-63.

The Lady Vols ended the night shooting 63.9% from the charity stripe, knocking down 23 of their 36 extra point opportunities.

Tamari Key led the team in scoring with 17 points while adding 7 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Alexus Dye recorded her third double-double of the season scoring 13 points, adding 10 boards. The team has now logged 16 total double-doubles this season.

Rae Burrell saw the court for the first time since she left the season-opener early with a knee injury. In her first game back, Burrell played a limited 12 minutes and logged a deep two-point shot.

UT, which leads the nation in field goal percentage defense, limited Arkansas to a 30% shooting performance from the field.

Up Next: The Lady Vols return home for a Top-25 matchup with #23/17 Texas A&M on January 6.