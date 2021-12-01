KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a slow start the Tennessee Lady Vols pulled away from Tennessee Tech for a 76-48 victory on Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Senior transfer Alexus Dye led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Lady Vols led 38-30 at the half but went on an 18-5 run in the third quarter and never looked back.

Jordan Horston, last week’s SEC Player of the Week, finished with nine points while center Tamari Key chipped in 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lady Vols improve to 7-0 on the season. They will return to the court on Sunday, Dec. 5 when they travel to Virginia Tech. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.