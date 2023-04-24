KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the second night in a row, the Lady Vols came back from an early deficit to defeat the Gators. Tennessee trailed 5-1 after the top of the second inning. UT scored nine runs combined in the second, fourth and fifth innings to top the Gators 10-6.

Karlyn Pickens was given the start, but she surrendered five runs, four of which were earned, in one inning of work.

Payton Gottshall came in relief and extinguished the Gators. The senior threw six innings with five strikeouts and only one earned run.

“That’s kind of the stuff I live for,” said Gottshall. “Just going into situations like that knowing what my team needs from me and just how big that moment can get and what can happen from that and just knowing that I have to hold it down for them.”

McKenna Gibson gave the Lady Vols their first run of the game on an RBI single in the first inning. The offense started to hit its stride in the second inning. Lair Beautea drove in two runs with a single up the middle. UT tacked on another in the second with a bases-loaded walk by Zaida Puni.

The Lady Vols took their first lead of the game in the fourth. Mackenzie Donihoo reached on an error that allowed two runs to score. Jamison Brockenbro gave UT its first lead of the game on an RBI single.

Rylie West put this game to bed with her third home run of the season. The three-run shot was a laser to left-center.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols hit the road to play Arkansas on Saturday at 5 p.m.