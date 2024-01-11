KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first pitch of the Tennessee softball season is less than a month away, and the Lady Vols will enter the year with their highest preseason rank in a decade.

Tennessee checked in at No. 2 on Softball America’s 2024 preseason poll, their highest since topping the National Fast Pitch Coaches Association poll in 2014.

The Big Orange will return 17 players from the 2023 squad that won both the SEC regular season and SEC tournament titles before reaching the Women’s College World Series semifinals for the first time since 2013.

Last year also saw Tennessee eclipse 50 wins for the first time since 2013.

Seven of the nine starters from a batting lineup that was the best in the SEC and third in the nation are back for 2024, headlined by consensus first-team All-American Kiki Milloy.

Other notable returning starters include the 2023 All-SEC first-team selection Zaida Puni, NFCA second-team All-American McKenna Gibson, and experienced seniors Giulia Koutsoyanopulos and Rylie West.

Tennessee’s pitching staff faces the challenge of replacing 2023 NFCA Pitcher of the Year Ashley Rogers. The 2024 rotation will be anchored by graduate pitcher Payton Gottshall, who finished last year with a 16-2 record, and sophomore Karlyn Pickens, who is coming off her SEC Freshman of the Year campaign.

The Lady Vols will begin 2024 on Feb. 8 at UT-Arlington before a three-game road series against No. 11 Baylor. Their home opener comes on March 1 against Stetson in the Tennessee Classic.