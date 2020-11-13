Lady Vols release full 24-game schedule, tipoff set for Nov. 27

Lady Vol Rennia Davis had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in a game in Auburn, Ala. The Lady Vols beat Auburn 56-55. (UTSports photo)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols will face a pair of Big 12 foes and longtime rival UConn before a daunting SEC slate this upcoming basketball season.

Tennessee released its full 2020-21 schedule Friday. The Lady Vols will play 24 games, including 14 home games. Start times and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

“Finalizing our game schedule has required a lot of patience and flexibility,” Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper said. “There were a lot of moving parts. While this is not the schedule we started with, we are excited to have the opportunity to play games.”

Tennessee returns five of its top six scorers and rebounders from 2019-20, including starters Rennia Davis, Rae Burrell and Tamari Key. Five newcomers, including graduate transfer Keyen Green, from Liberty, join the squad this year.

The Lady Vols will begin the season with three home games in five days. Tennessee will host one of Harper’s former Lady Vol teammates Shalon Pillow and Florida A&M to begin the season on Nov. 27.

A pair of early season road tests at West Virginia for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and at Texas await Tennessee in December before games against Jackson State and Lipscomb.

Southeastern Conference play begins on New Year’s Eve when the Lady Vols make their second trip to the Lonestar State to face No. 18 Texas A&M.

The Lady Vols will face rivals No. 16 Kentucky, Georgia and Vanderbilt twice this season.

The annual We Back Pat game will feature rival UConn. The Huskies will visit Thompson-Boling on Jan. 21. No. 1-ranked South Carolina less than a month later on Feb. 18.

A game at home against Auburn will finish out the regular season on Feb. 28.

The regular season concludes with the 2021 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The tournament will be held March 3-7.

2020-21 University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball schedule

NOVEMBER

Nov. 27 vs. Florida A&M

Nov. 28 vs. Western Kentucky

DECEMBER

Dec. 1 vs. ETSU

Dec. 6 at West Virginia

Dec. 13 at Texas

Dec. 20 vs. Jackson State

Dec. 28 vs. Lipscomb

Dec. 31 at Texas A&M

JANUARY

Jan. 3 vs. Kentucky

Jan. 7 vs. Arkansas

Jan. 10 at LSU

Jan. 14 vs. Georgia

Jan. 17 at Alabama

Jan. 21 vs. UConn

Jan. 24 at Vanderbilt

Jan. 28 vs. Ole Miss

Jan. 31 vs. Florida

FEBRUARY

Feb. 4 at Mississippi State

Feb. 11 at Kentucky

Feb. 14 vs. Vanderbilt

Feb. 18 vs. South Carolina

Feb. 21 at Georgia

Feb. 25 at Missouri

Feb. 28 vs. Auburn