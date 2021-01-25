Lady Vols rise in the rankings as the men’s basketball team falls

Tennessee coach Kellie Harper reacts to a call during the team’s NCAA college basketball game against East Tennessee State on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, Johnson City, Tenn. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols men’s basketball team has dropped 12 spots in this weeks AP poll, coming in at No. 18 after a pair of tough losses.

Coach Barnes and company are back at it Tuesday night at 7 p.m. when they play host to Mississippi State.

On the more positive hand, the Lady Vols have cracked the top 20 for the first time this season as they’re ranked No. 20 in the latest AP poll.

However, Indiana, Kentucky and Arkansas are all ranked between No. 15 and No. 19, and the Lady Vols had convincing wins over each of those teams.

The Lady Vols are back in action against Ole Miss Thursday at 7 p.m.