KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a dominating weekend in the circle Tennessee senior Ashley Rogers was named the Southeastern Conference co-Pitcher of the Week.

Rogers helped the Lady Vols to a 4-0 weekend at the Flesberg Invite in Miami, Florida. She made three appearances, didn’t allow a run and struck out 20 batters in 13 innings of work.

This is the first SEC weekly honor for Tennessee this year and the fifth of Rogers’ career.

The Lady Vols get back on the field on Thursday, February 17th at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Clearwater, Florida.