OKLAHOMA CITY (WATE) — Oklahoma scored nine runs in two innings to take down the Lady Vols 9-0.

Karlyn Pickens escaped danger in the first inning. The freshman loaded the bases but induced a groundout to end the inning.

The second inning wasn’t as favorable to the North Carolina native. She gave up a three-run shot to Tiare Jennings. Pickens was pulled after the home run and replaced by Charli Orsini. Pickens’s final line was 1.2 innings pitched, three strikeouts and three earned runs.

Orsini only pitched 0.2 innings before surrendering a two-run home run. Kinzie Hansen blasted a laser beam over the wall in center. Karen Weekly went back to the bullpen and called for Nicola Simpson.

OU continued to pour it on in the third inning. Rylie Boone tripled to left field. Rylie West struggled to corral the ball and two runs scored. The Sooners scored two more on wild pitches to take a 9-0 lead.

Jordy Bahl shut down Tennessee. The sophomore went 3.2 innings giving up one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols transition to the loser’s bracket where they’ll face Oklahoma State on Sunday at 7 p.m.