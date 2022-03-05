NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols’ third trip to the SEC Tournament under head coach Kellie Harper ends at the hands of the Kentucky Wildcats 83-74. Tennessee is still looking for its first finals appearance since 2015.

Both teams went without a made field goal in the first minute of the half until Jada Walker made a three to put Kentucky on the board first. The Wildcats kicked it back out for another three-pointer courtesy of Rhyne Howard to take an early 6-0 lead over the Big Orange.

Jordan Walker made a free throw to give Tennessee its first point of the game at the 7:38 mark but the Wildcats suffocating defense held Tennessee to shooting 17% from the field in the first 4 minutes of the game.

Kentucky continued its hot 67% shooting from beyond the arc in the first quarter, Walker made a long bucket to give Kentucky a 9-1 lead over Tennessee, until Alexus Dye responded with a jumper to cut the defect 9-3.

But Kentucky kept its foot on the gas, responding with a 5-0 run to give the Wildcats a 14-3 lead. Tennessee strung together a 5-0 run with 0:49 seconds left in the first quarter to cut the deficit, 17-11.

After the teams exchanged buckets in the paint, Rhyne Howard sank a long shot from distance, Kentucky’s sixth three of the first quarter, to quiet Tennessee’s bench to take a 22-13 lead into the second.

Both teams exchange buckets to open the second quarter including back-to-back jump shots from Rae Burrell to make it a 24-17 game. Burrell and Dye combined for 5 points to a 4-point game at the 7:31 mark. The teams trade buckets until Karoline Striplin goes on a tear. The freshman scores six points In the paint and blocks a Kentucky shot to help pull Tennessee within four at the 2:28 mark. Brooklyn Miles drives in the paint to make it a one-possession game, but Kentucky responds with a 5-0 run to keep the lead, 41-34. The two teams exchange three-pointers in the last minute of the game, 44-37.

Tennessee had possession in the final seconds of the second quarter when Brooklyn Miles was fouled attempting to get a shot up to beat the buzzer but there was no-call sending the Lady Vols into the locker room with a seven-point deficit.

Tennessee continued to fight out of the break. The Lady Vols went on a 7-0 run sparked by a Tamari Key layup to make it a 1-point game, 46-45. Until Kentucky responded with a 6-0 run that lasted until the 5:05 mark to pull ahead, 51-45. When Tennessee started to get hot, Kentucky had an answer to keep the lead, 61-53 heading into the final stretch.

Howard was fouled and sent to the line, draining her two-shot attempts to open the fourth quarter. A technical was called on Kentucky’s Dre’una Edwards. Kaiya Wynn made a shooting foul, followed by two free throws from Burrell to spark an 8-0 run to make it a two-point game.

Kentucky hung on to its lead. The Wildcats never trailed the entire game. Rhyne Howard was unstoppable for UK. She poured in 24 points and nine rebounds.

Alexus Dye had a career day with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Rae Burrell finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will wait to see what their seed will be in the NCAA Tournament. The Selection Show is on March 13 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.