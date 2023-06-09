KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee sophomore second baseman Lair Beautae has entered the transfer portal.

Beautae spent two seasons on Rocky Top where she hit .276 with nine home runs and 62 RBI.

The Riverside, California, native battled through injuries this past season. She missed part of the start of the season with an injury and then missed multiple games during the postseason with a concussion.

Beautae is the first major piece on the Lady Vols to enter the portal. Pitcher Nicola Simpson announced her plans to enter the portal before Super Regionals.