Lady Vols second-half surge advances them past MTSU, 87-62, in first round of NCAA tournament

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WATE) – The one-two punch that is Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell combined for 46 points in Tennessee’s NCAA tournament opener to propel the Lady Vols past MTSU, 87-62.

Rennia Davis recorded a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Rae Burrell was close behind, tallying a 22-point performance for the Lady Vols.

Redshirt junior Jordan Walker had a career day in San Antonio for UT head coach Kellie Harper, crashing the boards with 14 rebounds. Her previous high (12) was recorded while she was at Western Michigan University.

Tennessee and MTSU were tied at 39 going into halftime.

FINAL STATS 📊



Davis: 24pts / 14reb

Burrell: 22 pts / 7reb / 2blk / 2stl

Key: 13pts / 2reb / 3blk

Kushkituah: 10pts / 8reb

Walker: 9pts / 14reb / 5ast

Horston: 6pts / 6reb / 6ast

Darby: 3pts / 2reb#LadyVols 87, Middle Tennessee 62 pic.twitter.com/digtxlK9uM — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) March 21, 2021

The Lady Vols are now 17-7 on the season.

UP NEXT: Tennessee will go on to face the winner of Michigan and Florida Golf Coast University on Tuesday. The time of that game is currently TBD.