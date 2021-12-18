KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols outscored Stanford 37-31 in the second half, but the first half deficit proved to be too large as UT fell 74-63 for its first loss of the season.

No. 3 Stanford ended the first quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 17-13 advantage. Lexie Hull poured in 8 points in the first quarter.

The Cardinal outscored the Lady Vols 26-13 in the second quarter to take a 43-26 lead into the break. Stanford’s 43 points were the most Tennessee has given up to an opponent in any half this season.

Stanford’s Haley Jones tallied 10 points in the second quarter. No. 7 Tennessee shot 24.1% from the field while Stanford went 50% from beyond the 3-point line and 50% from the field in the first half.

Tennessee started the second half on fire. The Lady Vols went on a 14-0 run to trim the Cardinal lead down to three. Stanford shot 0-for-13 with eight turnovers during that stretch. Stanford drained its final shot of the quarter at the buzzer to take a 52-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Stanford guard Lexie Hull, left, battles for the ball with Tennessee guard Sara Puckett, front right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, TN. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Stanford forward Ashten Prechtel, left, drives past Tennessee center Tamari Key (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Jordan Horston (25) shoots over Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Stanford’s lead ballooned to 11 to end the game and ultimately the Lady Vols couldn’t overcome the 17 point first-half deficit.

The Lady Vols shot 30.3% from the field and 43.8% from the 3-point line. Stanford countered by finishing 34.9% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.

Jordan Horston led all scorers with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Alexus Dye chipped in 12. Sara Puckett poured in 10.

Stanford’s Haley Jones tallied 18 points and 19 rebounds. Ashten Prechtel poured in 12 points. Lexie Hull and Hannah Jump each had 11.

NEXT UP: The Lady Vols are back at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday. UT hosts ETSU at 6:30 p.m.