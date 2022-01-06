KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols outscored Texas A&M 22-7 in the second quarter to help propel Tennessee to a 73-45 win Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Aggies outplayed UT in the first quarter, but Rae Burrell drilled a buzzer beater from near mid-court to pull the Lady Vols within one heading into the second quarter.

Jordan Horston started to heat up in the second quarter. She dropped 10 points. Tamari Key also impressed shooting 4-for-4 with 8 points in that period.

Jordan Walker was able to surpass 1,000 career collegiate points with a put-back jumper in the second quarter. Tennessee took a 42-28 lead into the break.

The Lady Vols added to their lead in the third quarter. Tennessee outscored Texas A&M 20-14 and led 60-42 at the end of that period.

Tamari Key finished with 11 blocks, which was one shy of the program’s single-game record set by Kelley Cain in 2010. Key also tallied 9 points and six rebounds.

Horston led the way in scoring with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Walker finished with 9 points and five assists. Rae Burrell also chipped in 9 points.

The Lady Vols move to 14-1 on the season and 3-0 in SEC play.

NEXT UP: Tennessee travels to Ole Miss to face the Rebels at noon Sunday. The game will be televised on SEC Network.