KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vol softball is returning to the NCAA Softball Tournament for the 19th time in program history. UT received the 11 seed and will host a regional for the 17th straight season.

Campbell, Oregon State and Ohio State will be traveling to Rocky Top. The Lady Vols will open up regional play against Campbell on Friday.

Tennessee will look to make its 12th super-regional and eighth Women’s College World Series appearance. The last time UT made the WCWS was in 2015. The Lady Vols have never won a national title, but they have finished runner-up twice (2007 and 2013).

In 2021, the Lady Vols were seeded eighth overall. Tennessee defeated Eastern Kentucky 8-1 but would lose in back-to-back games to be eliminated. First, James Madison topped UT 3-1. Then, Liberty defeated Tennessee 6-4. JMU ended up winning the regional and eventually advanced to the WCWS.