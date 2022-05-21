KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Stellar pitching and timely hitting helped Tennessee advance to the Knoxville Regional Finals to blank Oregon State, 3-0.

Lady Vols Ace Ashley Rogers started in the circle and tossed a near-perfect game. The Tennessee native pitched a complete game and only gave up two hits while striking out eight batters on 88 total pitches to shut out the Beavers.

“I was not happy about how the last time went—when I pitched against them last time and I had that little badge on my shoulder,” said Rogers on her performance in the circle. “I just wanted to keep a

steady head throughout, just taking it pitch‐by‐pitch and not get too high or too low and just do

what I needed to for the team.”

Tennessee got the bats going in the top of the fifth and added three runs in the stretch.

Kelcey Leach worked a walk to get on base and Katie Taylor led the base paths for her as the pinch-runner. Taylor advanced to second on a ground out by Rylie West, setting up McKenna Gibson. The freshman powered a single up the middle driving Taylor home for the score, giving Tennessee a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Kiki Milloy blasted a 2-run shot clear over the scoreboard to put Tennessee up, 3-0.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the team. That’s championship softball—great pitching, defensive plays that make a difference, and timely hitting,” said UT softball head coach Karen Weekly. “I’m really proud of our offense. The way we just hung in there and kept getting better with our at‐bats finally paid off.”

Up Next: The Lady Vols will return to the diamond at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday at 2 P.M. Tennessee will play the winner of the Oregon State-Ohio State game.