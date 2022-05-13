GAINSVILLE, Fla. (WATE) — Jordan Weber threw a complete game shutout to end the Lady Vols run in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers blasted three solo shots to win 3-0.

It was a pitcher’s duel to start the contest. Erin Edmoundson and Weber were trading scoreless innings. Mizzou struck first in the fourth inning. Kimberly Wert lasered a solo shot to right field.

The Tigers doubled their lead in the fifth. Hatti Moore crushed a pitch to center field and onto a palm tree.

Kara Daly delivered the final blow with a solo shot in the top of the seventh to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Edmoundson threw 6.1 innings with six strikeouts. She surrendered three runs on four hits.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols find out their fate when the NCAA Tournament Selection Show takes place on Sunday at 7 p.m.