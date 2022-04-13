CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WATE) — The 14th-ranked Tennessee softball team hammered five home runs on the way to a 9-1 victory in five innings at Western Carolina Wednesday night.

Ivy Davis and McKenna Gibson each blasted a pair of homers, while Kiki Milloy also went deep in front of a sellout crowd at the Catamount Softball Complex.

UT’s five home runs tied a season-high set against Mississippi State on April 3 and equaled the second-highest HR output in a single game in program history.

NEXT UP: vs Texas A&M Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.