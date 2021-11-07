KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vols volleyball swept (25-17, 26-24, 25-20) Ole Miss to snap a three-game skid. Tennessee’s 12th sweep of the season.

The Lady Vols were carried by senior Breana Runnels who tallied 14 kills and 11 digs. Morgahn Fingall also racked up double-digit kills with 12.

Tennessee hit a season-high .400. Natalie Heyward set up the majority of kills with 44 assists.

The Lady Vols move to 17-6 on the season and 9-4 in SEC play. Tennessee travels to Mississippi State for a two-game set on Saturday and Sunday.