KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols soccer team is one step closer to an SEC Tournament title after defeating Florida 5-2 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

Fresh off their SEC East regular season crown, the Lady Vols are looking for the first tourney title since 2008.

The Lady Vols five goals were scored on 23 shots. Jaida Thomas scored two goals, followed by Abbey Burdette, Taylor Huff and Mackenzie George with one goal each.

Defensively the Lady Vols allowed the two goals on 11 shots and had two saves.

The Lady Vols advance to the semifinals and will play the winner of the Alabama-Ole Miss match at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.