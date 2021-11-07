ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WATE) — The Lady Vols toppled Arkansas 3-0 to win their first SEC Tournament crown since 2008.

Tennessee was at the doorstep of scoring early in the first half. The Lady Vols finally broke through with just two minutes left in the first half. Wrenne French flicked in a header off a corner to put UT up 1-0.

The flood gates opened for the Lady Vols in the second half. In the 51st minute, Jaida Thomas tapped a ball across the line off a short cross. Her 13th of the year gave Tennessee a 2-0 advantage.

Hannah Tillett put the game on ice. Jaida Thomas scampered up the goal line and sent it across to Tillett who blasted it in.

This is the fifth time in program history the Lady Vols have won the SEC Tournament. They clinch an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. The selection show takes place Monday at 4:30 p.m.