KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After playing four seasons at Texas Tech, pitcher Erin Edmoundson and catcher Kelcy Leach had a decision to make. They chose to come to Rocky Top and continue to play together.
Now the duo is leading the Lady Vols into the SEC Tournament as the No. 3 seed.
Reece Van Haaften sat down with the teammates and friends to talk about playing a fifth year together at Tennessee.