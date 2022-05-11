KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After playing four seasons at Texas Tech, pitcher Erin Edmoundson and catcher Kelcy Leach had a decision to make. They chose to come to Rocky Top and continue to play together.

Now the duo is leading the Lady Vols into the SEC Tournament as the No. 3 seed.

Reece Van Haaften sat down with the teammates and friends to talk about playing a fifth year together at Tennessee.