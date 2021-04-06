Lady Vols softball games against Tennessee Tech canceled because of positive COVID-19 case

Tennessee’s Ivy Davis throws to first base during an NCAA college softball game against Kennesaw State, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A positive COVID-19 case among the Tennessee Lady Vols softball team’s Tier 1 personnel has resulted in the team canceling its mid-week doubleheader against Tennessee Tech.

No. 21-ranked Tennessee was scheduled to take on the TTU Golden Eagles at 4 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Knoxville.

“Today’s game has been canceled due to an abundance of caution and COVID protocols within the Tennessee program,” Tennessee co-head coach Karen Weekly said.

The NCAA defines Tier 1 personnel as student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials. The case has not been identified.

The action is consistent with requirements developed by the Southeastern Conference’s Medical Guidance Task Force.

The Lady Vols are tentatively scheduled to begin a three-game series at Mississippi State on Friday.