Lady Vols softball team’s season ends with losses to James Madison, Liberty in Knoxville regional

Tennessee’s Ashley Morgan prepares to field the ball during an NCAA college softball game against Kennesaw State, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols season came to a screeching halt Saturday with losses to James Madison and Liberty in the second day of the NCAA Tournament’s Knoxville Regional.

Liberty (44-14) used a pair of home runs to overcome an early deficit to Tennessee (42-15), 6-4. The Lady Flames, winners of the Atlantic Sun Conference regular season and tournament, eliminated OVC tournament champion Eastern Kentucky in the second game of the day.

The Lady Vols got on the board in the first inning against the Lady Flames with a single by Ashley Morgan. Two innings later she made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to left field scoring Kaitlin Parsons.

Liberty responded with a grand slam in the fourth and an obstruction call in the fifth to plate a run. Tennessee cut the lead to one run in the sixth with another sacrifice fly, but Libery homered in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

The first game of the day between Tennessee and James Madison (36-1) saw Morgan again get the scoring started with an RBI-single. The Dukes responded in the next half inning with a three-run home run to take the lead they would not relinquish. Tennessee fell, 3-1.

Morgan finish the day with a combined 3 for 5 at the plate with three RBIs.