Lady Vols softball will host regional as No. 9 seed in NCAA tournament

Tennessee’s Ivy Davis throws to first base during an NCAA college softball game against Kennesaw State, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols earned the No. 9 national seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament and will host Liberty, James Madison and Eastern Kentucky in the Knoxville Regional set to begin Friday.

The Lady Vols (41-13) came up just short against eventual SEC Tournament champion Alabama in the semifinals on Friday night after defeating Arkansas on Thursday.

The double-elimination regional will pit the Lady Vols against Eastern Kentucky (35-15) in the second game. James Madison (34-1) will face Liberty (42-13) at noon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Tennessee swept a doubleheader with Eastern Kentucky to begin their season on Feb. 14 winning 10-0 in five innings and 3-2 in the second game.

The Colonels defeated top-seeded Southeast Missori 5-4 in the OVC tournament to earn a berth in the NCAA tournament. The win snapped a 17-year conference championship drought for the Colonels.

Liberty defeated Kennesaw State to win the Atlantic Sun Conference title for the first time in program history. The Lady Vols defeated the Lady Flames on March 30. 6-0.

James Madison defeated Delaware to win the Colonial Athletic Association. The Dukes are on a 24-game winning streak entering the NCAA tournament.

The winner of the Knoxville Regional will take on the winner of the Columbia, Missouri, Regional.

Twelve of the 13 SEC teams earn berths in the NCAA tournament. South Carolina at 26-26 on the season did not make the cut. Vanderbilt does not compete in softball.