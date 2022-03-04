KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols are advancing to the SEC Tournament semifinals thanks to a strong defensive effort. Tennessee held Alabama to 32% shooting from the field on their way to a 74-59 win.

The Lady Vols’ defense was locked in from the start. Tennessee jumped out to a 15-5 lead after the first quarter because Alabama shot 12.5% from the field in the first period.

Crimson Tide head coach Kristy Curry’s frustration grew. She picked up midway through the second quarter and then she was ejected with a second one with 2:06 left in the first half.

Alexus Dye carried the Lady Vols in the first half. The senior poured in 12 points helping UT take a 24-20 lead into the break.

Tennessee’s Alexus Dye (2) reaches for a rebound over Alabama’s Hannah Barber (5) and Allie Craig Cruce, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women’s Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Rae Burrell led the Lady Vols in the third quarter. Burrell finished with 11 in the third helping UT increase its advantage to 19.

Tennessee’s Rae Burrell dives to keep the ball from going out of bounds in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama at the women’s Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Burrell led the team in scoring with a season-high 21 points. She also added seven assists and three rebounds. Alexus Dye tallied 16 points and 14 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. Tess Darby chipped in 12 points.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will face Kentucky in the SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday at 7:30 p.m.