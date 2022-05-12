KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee ace Ashley Rogers spun a 13 inning complete game shut out as the Lady Vols walked off Mississippi State 1-0 in the quarterfinals at the SEC Tournament Thursday in Gainesville, Fla.

Lair Beautae stroked a two strike single to right-centerfield with two runners on base, Rylie West scored just ahead of the throw at the plate, sliding outside and reaching back to home plate to avoid the catchers tag to win the game.

“I had the opportunity to end the game multiple times but I just stayed confident, I was waiting for my pitch. I got a call from Christ in the dugout and he looked at me and goes, win this game,” said Beautae. “I knew right then and there they were trusting me and it felt good to put the team on my back and win the game.”

Rogers turned in an unreal performance in the victory, going 13 innings, giving up no runs on just three hits while striking out 7. Even after throwing 161 pitches, there was no plan to take Rogers out of the game.

“For a 13 inning game, that’s pretty good,” said head coach Karen Weekly of the 161 pitch work load. “I think the only two reasons to take a pitcher out, if the other team is getting to them, and that certainly didn’t happen all game long or if there was any issue of fatigue and I never got that word at all.”

“I was not coming out of that game,” said Rogers. “You’d have to carry me off the field.”