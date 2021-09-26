Lady Vols sweep Arkansas, move to 2-0 in SEC play

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Lady Vols volleyball team started SEC play out on the right foot by following up Saturday’s win by sweeping Arkansas 25-19, 25-19, 25-17.

Tennessee senior middle blocker Danielle Mahaffey threw a block party. She racked up eight blocks, which brought her weekend total up to 18.

“A lot more comfortable. At first, it was a lot of high balls just kind of going up and hitting. Kind of just guessing a little bit. I think now I’m really settling in trying to be the best that I can. I mean it makes you want to work even more. Every day in practice trying to get better. Trying to connect with Natalie our setter. Just connecting with everybody seeing how much better I can get every day.”

Knoxville native Lily Felts and outside hitter Breana Runnels both led the team in kills with nine. Ava Bell also impressed with seven kills and five blocks.

Tennessee earned its eighth sweep of the season. The Lady Vols move to 2-0 in SEC play.

“We just keep talking about the next match and that match being the most important match we play and trying to stay as present as we can,” said Vols coach Eve Rackham Watt. “There is a lot of SEC left to play. It’s a great way to start, but we got a lot more to go.”

Tennessee will continue SEC play on Wednesday when Auburn travels to Thompson-Boling Arena. First serve is set for 8 p.m.