Lady Vols take down Ole Miss 77-66 on senior night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee’s final home game of the season ended with a 77-66 win over Ole Miss on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols honored Lou Brown and Kamera Harris before the game on senior night. Brown and Harris were in the starting lineup for Tennessee. Brown finished with two points while Harris was scoreless, going 0-for-2 from the field.

Once again, it was Rennia Davis who led the way for Tennessee. The junior guard posted her 28th career double-double, totaling 19 points and 11 rebounds. Lady Vols freshman center Tamari Key added a career-high 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench while Rae Burrell provided 14 points.

It was a much-improved performance for Ole Miss compared to the last time the Rebels met Tennessee. The Lady Vols ran over Ole Miss by 56 points on Jan. 9 in Oxford, Miss. Deja Cage scored a game-high 22 points while Mimi Reid added 21.

Tennessee wraps up the regular season on the road at Auburn Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET.