Lady Vols to open NCAA tournament on Sunday against MTSU, game to air on WATE 6 On Your Side

The Tennessee team reacts after a play Tennessee v Ole Miss SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, March 5, 2020 in Greenville, SC. (Todd Van Emst/SEC)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team is preparing for another trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 3-seeded Lady Vols (16-7) are squaring off against No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee State University.

That game will be aired on WATE 6 On Your Side at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 21.

The Lady Vols are making their 39th appearance in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship, and UT is the only program to appear in all 39 tournaments.

Tennessee enters Sunday’s game with a 21-0 series record vs. Middle Tennessee, including 4-0 at neutral sites and 1-0 in the NCAA Tournament.

MTSU (17-7) is led by C-USA Player of the Year Anastasia Hayes , who averaged 9.3 ppg. at Tennessee in 2017-18 before departing.

