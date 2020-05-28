Lady Vols to take on West Virginia in SEC/Big 12 Basketball Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to face the Mountaineers as part of the upcoming season’s SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge.

The Southeastern and Big 12 conferences announced the 2020 match-ups Thursday. The day and time for the contest Tennessee and West Virginia will be announced at a later date.

The game will be a homecoming for Tennessee’s sophomore center Emily Saunders of Mullens, W. Va. The Lady Vols bring back three starters and eight letterwinners from last season’s 21-10 squad that finished tied for third in the SEC with a 10-6 mark.

West Virginia returns four starters from a team that went 17-12 overall and 7-11 in league play.



The Lady Vols are 6-0 against WVU, most recently defeating the Mountaineers, 67-49, on Nov. 21, 2007, at the Civic Center in Charleston. That tilt was a homecoming game for Lady Vol guard Alexis Hornbuckle, who is a graduate of South Charleston High School.



Tennessee had one other trip to Morgantown on Jan. 4, 1986, winning by a 74-58 count, and played a third game in the Mountain State on Nov. 19, 1983, as the Lady Vols defeated WVU, 52-47, in Parkersburg during a homecoming contest for Mary Ostrowski.



Ten teams from the SEC participate in the SEC/Big 12 challenge, while every team from the Big 12 takes part in the challenge each season. The format features five home games on campus sites for each conference per year.



The inaugural challenge was held in 2014 with the first 10-game slate in 2016. The Big 12 went 8-2 last season to win the contest. Tennessee lost to Texas 66-60.



2020 SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge Match-Ups

South Carolina @ Iowa State

Kentucky @ Kansas State

Alabama @ Oklahoma State

Texas A&M @ Texas

Tennessee @ West Virginia

Baylor @ Arkansas

Kansas @ Ole Miss

Oklahoma @ Georgia

TCU @ Missouri

Texas Tech @ Vanderbilt