KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols dominated Kentucky in every single aspect of the game. UT defeated the Wildcats 84-58 despite losing Tamari Key to an injury in the second quarter.

UT struggled in the first quarter. Tennessee shot 23.8% from the field and trailed 17-11 after the first period.

Tamari Key went down with an injury with 2:32 left in the second quarter. Key was unable to put any weight on her right leg and was taken back into the locker room.

Rae Burrell broke out in the second quarter pouring in 11 points in the period. Tennessee finished the first half on a 16-4 run and held a 38-27 lead at the break.

UT shot 55.6% from deep and 42.1% from the field in the first half. Kentucky finished 40% from the field and 11.1% from beyond the arc during the first half.

The Lady Vols dominance continued in the second quarter. UT outscored UK 26-16 in that period and held a 64-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Tennessee carried the momentum into the fourth. The Lady Vols torched Kentucky 20-15 in the final quarter.

UT made 10 3-pointers, which is the most the Lady Vols have made in a game this season. Tennessee finished the game 43.2% from the field and 50% from deep. The Lady Vols outrebounded Kentucky 50-29.

Rae Burrell and Keyen Green led the Lady Vols in scoring with 14 points apiece. Green also grabbed seven boards. Jordan Horston tallied 11 points with seven rebounds. Jordan Walker chipped in 10 points.

NEXT UP: The Lady Vols will look to stay undefeated in SEC play next Sunday at Georgia.