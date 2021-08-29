Lady Vols topple Louisiana 4-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Lady Vols soccer team poured in four goals from four separate players in a 4-0 win over Louisiana Sunday night.

The Lady Volunteers opened up the scoring in the 10th minute. Off Hannah Tillett’s corner, Wrenne French knocked home the header for a 1-0 advantage.

The game would stay at 1-0 for the rest of the first half. The Lady Vols quickly doubled their lead in the second half. Tara Katz blasted a shot bar down in the 47th minute.

Taylor Huff scored her fourth of the season on a fast break in the 63rd minute. Brooke Wilson would pot her second of the season in the 76th minute.

Tennessee will travel to Tampa on Thursday to face the University of South Florida.