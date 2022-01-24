KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a win over no. 13 Georgia on Sunday, the Tennessee Lady Vols moved up one spot to no. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

Tennessee (18-1/7-0 SEC), the only team undefeated in conference play, is enjoying its best start to a season since the 2007-08 campaign when the squad started 22-1 on the way to SEC and NCAA championships. Its league beginning this year is the program’s finest since starting 13-0 in 2014-15.

Next up for the Lady Vols, a road matchup with Auburn (8-9/0-6 SEC) Thursday night at 8pm.