KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The undefeated Tennessee Lady Vols are in the AP top 10 for the first time in nearly 3 years while the one-loss men’s team remains in the top 15 in the latest college basketball rankings by the Associated Press.

Despite an early-season injury to star guard Rae Burrell, an 8-0 start has powered the Lady Vols to No. 9 in the women’s poll with SEC East powerhouse South Carolina leading the way at No. 1. The undefeated streak is the best start to a season in head coach Kellie Harper’s career.

The men’s program remains in place at No. 13 with its 6-1 record behind three SEC programs (No. 9 Alabama, No. 10 Kentucky, and No. 12 Arkansas).

The Lady Vols took down Virginia Tech on Sunday 64-58 in their latest matchup, ending VT’s 63-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents. They’re set to play Georgia State on December 12 at 2 p.m.

The Vols had a nice 15-point victory out west against Colorado with a 69-54 final, they’ll face off against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Conference play for both programs is within arms reach as the Vols will face off against a top-ten ranked Alabama team on Dec. 29 and the Lady Vols will play Bama on the 30th.