KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the second time in the Eve Rackham Watt era, the Lady Vols are heading to the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

The Lady Vols will open up the tournament against North Carolina. Rackham Watt is extremely familiar with the Tar Heels. She played for UNC from 1999-2002 and was on the coaching staff from 2009-2018.

The last time Tennessee went dancing was in Rackham Watt’s first year coaching in 2018. The Lady Vols are in the NCAA Tournament for the 16th time in program history.

Tennessee’s best finish in the tournament was in 2005 when the Lady Vols made the Final Four. That was also the last year that Tennessee made it past the second round.

UT finished the regular season 19-9 and 11-7 in SEC play.