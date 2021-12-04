COLUMBUS, Ohio (WATE) — The Lady Vols battled with the No. 9 seeded Ohio State Buckeyes, but they fell 3-1 (25-18, 14-25, 25-21, 25-21).

Tennessee seemed outmatched in the first set. The Buckeyes won the set 25-18 finishing with 12 kills and four aces. The Buckeyes did struggle on the attack tallying a .138 hitting percentage.

The Lady Vols came alive in the second set. Tennessee finished with a kill percentage of .650, which led them to a 25-14 second set win.

The match evened out in the third game. Both teams traded points until Ohio State pulled out the 25-21 win. Tennessee committed six errors in the set. The Buckeyes also held the Lady Vols to a hitting percentage of .200.

The Lady Vols couldn’t overcome nine errors in the fourth set and fell 25-21.

Breana Runnels led Tennessee with 16 kills and five blocks. Morgahn Fingall racked up 13 kills and six blocks. Lily Felts also finished with double-digit kills at 11.

The Lady Vols finish their season at 20-10.