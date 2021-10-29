KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 12th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols captured their second consecutive SEC East soccer title Thursday with a 2-0 win over the Kentucky Wildcats on senior night.

Senior Mackenzie George opened the scoring just 8 minutes into the game with her third goal in as many games. Jaida Thomas doubled the lead in the 30th minute with her team-leading eighth goal of the season.

It is the first time Tennessee clinched back-to-back titles since winning four straight from 2002 to 2005. Not only did Tennessee complete the regular season without losing at home, the Lady Vols set a program record for most regular-season wins with 15.

“Fast start, down the stretch we’ve been really good at starting fast. Early in the SEC season, we weren’t so great. We’d given up the first goal in two of first three SEC games and finally we talked a lot about starting fast and coming out with the foot on the gas. They did that tonight, two first half goals, that’s a big deal. It feels good to win it two times in a row and now we’ve got to do well down in Orange Beach.” Coach Brian Pensky

The victory also clinched a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament for the Lady Vols who will enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed. Tennessee will take on the winner of No. 7 Vanderbilt vs No. 10 Florida at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the quarterfinals. The tournament will take place in Orange Beach, Alabama, with all matches broadcast on the SEC Network.