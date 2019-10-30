Lady Vols win big in head coach Kellie Harper’s debut exhibition against Carson-Newman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The college basketball season is underway.

Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper was known as Kelly Jolly when she won three national championships playing for Pat Summitt.

Harper now hoping to leave her legacy as a head coach on Rocky Top.

Harper making her Lady Vols coaching debut tonight in an exhibition against Carson-Newman.

Lady Vols winning big against the Eagles 70 to 44, Rennia Davis leading all scorers with 20 points and 8 rebounds.

The Lady Vols will be on the road at ETSU November 5 for the season opener.