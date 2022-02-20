KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Freshman Lady Vols swimmer Ellen Walshe won seven medals and made Southeastern Conference history this week helping Tennessee win its second women’s swimming and diving conference championship in three years.

UT won 17 medals in all and tallied 1,313.5 points, more than 200 points than second-place finisher Kentucky 1,043. Alabama finished third with 1,038 points.

Walshe became the first swimmer in SEC history to win the 100 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM during the same meet. One of just three Lady Vols to ever win three individual events in a single SEC Championship and the first freshman to ever achieve the feat.

Her 400 IM time of 4:01.53 was a school record, the fastest ever by an SEC freshman, and the seventh-best time by a freshman in NCAA history. Less than an hour after the race she won the 100 fly with a time of 50.34.

She also posted the second-fastest time in Tennessee history (1:52.97) in her win of the 200 IM.

As a result of the strong swimming, Walshe was awarded the Commissioner’s Trophy for scoring the most individual points, 96, at the championship meet. She is the third Lady Vol to ever win the trophy.

The UT men’s swimming and diving team tied for second with Alabama in front of the home crowd. Both teams tallied 938 points. Florida won its 10th straight SEC title with 1,414 points.

“The most special part of this whole thing is that we were able to do this from our home pool at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, a place where we felt was our refuge during the lockdown of the past two years,” said Tennessee Director of Swimming & Diving Matt Kredich. “It has been a celebration of our ability to be a team and compete at the highest level.”

Fifty-three Tennessee swimmers and divers qualified for finals, including 30 A finals, throughout the five-day meet. Kredich said the team’s depth makes them “incredibly special and unique.”

“It is almost like alchemy; you put all of these pieces together for something that is greater than the pieces themselves,” he said. “The depth of this team is something that we felt we obviously needed in order to win this championship. I am so impressed with every person on our roster. Every athlete scored in a B final or higher.

“Maybe the most extraordinary thing about that is there are people that did not make this team that we also feel had the ability to score in B finals and some even in A finals. Our depth on this team is historic and having the ability to do it does not always mean you are going to do it. I am so impressed with the fact that every person on this roster has made a significant contribution in terms of points.”

In the relays, Walshe was a member of the gold medal 800 free relay squad – along with Julia Mrozinski, Trude Rothrock and Tjasa Pintar. Walshe, from Dublin, Ireland, swam a leg in four silver medal lineups, including the program-record-setting 400 medley relay.

Tennessee posted 26 new top-10 times in program history, including five new school records.

The Vols and Lady Vols will compete again at Allan Jones Aquatic Center in a last chance meet Feb. 26-27 to qualify for the NCAA Championships in March in Atlanta.