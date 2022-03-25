KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee scored six runs in the final three innings to blank No. 6 Florida 6-0 on Friday in Gainesville, Fla.

Erin Edmondson (14-2) picked up the victory in the circle, striking out five batters, giving up no runs in seven innings of work.

Centerfielder Kiki Milloy preserved the shutout with a home run saving catch over the wall in the bottom of the 4th inning.

McKenna Gipson got the Lady Vols scoring started in the top of the 5th inning with a solo homer run to left field. Tennessee scored two more runs in the 6th and three in the 7th inning to round out the scoring.

NEXT UP: Lady Vols at Florida, Saturday at 1 p.m.