Late momentum rallies Lady Vols past Eastern Kentucky in NCAA opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It took five innings for the bats to get hot in the Lady Vols region opener, but when they finally got going they opened the flood gates on EKU defeating the Colonels 8-1.

Ashley Rodgers, Tennessee’s pitcher, went the distance striking out six batters while allowing just four hits and one run.

After posting back-to-back-to-back singles in the bottom of the first, the third of which sent Amanda Ayala home, Tennessee was all but a stranger to home plate until the fifth inning when it scored two runs to regain momentum.

The momentum carried into the sixth inning. The Lady Vols had already taken a three-run lead after Kaitlin Parsons singled down the third baseline sending pinch-runner Kaylan Cole home.

Ivy Davis then caught a ball hanging over the plate and set it toward centerfield where it bounced off the top of the fence and out of the park; her 16th homer of the season, which leads the Lady Vols, tallied three more runs for the orange and white to give them a six-run edge.

UP NEXT: Tennessee will face JMU Saturday at 12 p.m. If the Lady Vols lose they will play against either Liberty or Eastern Kentucky at 5 p.m.