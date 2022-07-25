KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee shortstop Cortland Lawson signed with the Washington Nationals. The shortstop was the 411th overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Lawson joined the Vols in 2020. He did not see any action his freshman year. During his sophomore season, he played in 13 games with two starts.

Lawson broke out in his junior season. The Potomac Falls, Virginia, native started in 64 of the Vols’ 66 games. He hit .269 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI.

Lawson was the 10th and final Vol picked in Tennessee’s record-breaking 2022 MLB Draft class.