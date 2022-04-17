KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols trailed 8-7 headed into the bottom of the seventh inning. That’s when Kelcy Leached clobbered a walk-off grand slam to help the Lady Vols take the series 11-8.

The offenses came alive in the third inning. Trinity Cannon rocketed a single into left field. The ball skipped past the left fielder. Two runs came home for the Aggies.

In the bottom of the frame, Ivy Davis bounced a single back up the middle. Her 10th hit of the season trimmed the lead in half. Kiki Milloy increased her on-base streak to 34 straight games by scorching an RBI single to left to tie the game. Milloy later scored on a passed ball to give the Lady Vols a 3-2.

Texas A&M tied it back up in the fourth. Haley Lee bounced a seeing-eye single off the third baseman’s glove driving home Morgan Smith.

The Lady Vols took back the lead in the fifth. After a Milloy double, Lair Beautae dropped a single into left field. Milloy hustled home for the 4-3 advantage.

The top of the sixth inning was not friendly to the Lady Vols. Lee dealt another blow to UT. Her 10th home run of the season flew over the left-center field wall to tie the game. A few batters later, Cannon scorched a homer to dead center to put the Aggies up 5-4. The next batter, Katie Dack blasted a no-doubter to give Texas A&M some insurance. Morgan Smith launched the fourth home run of the inning to left field. The Aggies held an 8-4 lead through six innings.

The Lady Vol had a sixth-inning rally of their own. Kelcy Leach singled to center scoring a run. Then, Ivy Davis took one for the team getting hit by a pitch to pull Tennessee within two. Beautae grounded out to second to make it a one-run game.

That setup Leach’s heroic moment. The senior walked it off with her four home run of the year.

Ryleigh White was given the nod to start after Ashley Rogers was a late scratch. White went 2.1 innings with four strikeouts and four earned runs. Bailey McCachren, Nicola Simpson, Samantha Bender and Erin Edmoundson also saw the circle.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols go for the sweep against Texas A&M on Monday at 7 p.m.