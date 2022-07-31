KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Coach Football Josh Heupel confirmed that Len’Neth Whitehead will be out for the 2022 season.

Heupel talked about Whitehead not returning this year due to an upper-body injury. The redshirt sophomore running back was injured during the preseason.

Despite Whitehead’s injury, Heupel said the team is healthy and ready for the upcoming season. The UT Football program is utilizing the training camp as a way for the players to maintain a healthy status, according to Heupel.

“Between our medical staff, strength staff and the position coaches and coordinators, we have a very specific plan,” Heupel said during the conference. “We go through a four-day block and as we finish those blocks. We always revisit where [the players] are at and we’re making sure to put them in a position to grow and compete as a player during the course of the training camp and to also have long-term health for the beginning of the season, mainly the entire season.”

Whitehead earned SEC Player of the Week last year and was named co-Freshman of the Week during his college sports career.