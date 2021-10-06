KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following the Volunteers’ dominant performance over the Mizzou Tigers, people around the country are buying into the hype around the Tennessee football team. In fact, the Vols are a double-digit point favorite over South Carolina.

The Gamecocks and the Vols both are 3-2 on the season, however, the USC of the SEC is 0-2 in conference play. Defensively, they’re giving up just 17 points a game, and have forced 14 turnovers on the season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel says the Vols need to take care of the football in order to take care of South Carolina on Saturday.

“On the defensive side of the football, they have been really good up front,” he said. “They’ve created turnovers, they attack the football. We have to do a great job of taking care of it. The last two weeks that’s been really important, done a good job.

“There are things that we’ve pointed out on film where the ball is loose and you’ve got to be ready for a defender to be there. We can be more consistent, better with the football in our hands.”

The Vols haven’t turned the ball over since late in the Pitt game back in early September. They’ll look to continue that trend against the Gamecocks.