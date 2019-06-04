Lipcius, Stallings headline Vols picked in the MLB draft

In this April 5, 2019, photo, Tennessee pitcher Garrett Stallings throws during an NCAA college baseball game against Mississippi State in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee’s pitching has the Volunteers on the verge of ending the Southeastern Conference’s longest NCAA Tournament drought. The Vols (30-11, 9-9 SEC) have allowed two runs or less in seven of their […]

After a stellar season that saw Tennessee come within two games of an NCAA Super Regional, three Volunteers were selected in the third round of the MLB Draft Tuesday.

With pick no. 83 in the draft, the Detroit Tigers selected Tennessee third baseman Andre Lipcius.

The junior right-hander had a career year for Tennessee, leading the team in home runs (17) and RBIs (58) with a .308 batting average.

Tony Vitello on Andre Lipcius’ 2-run home run in the fifth inning: “I know at the SEC Tournament, he was upset about not being named All-SEC anything. I don’t think anyone that’s played against Andre thinks he’s not All-SEC”. #Vols pic.twitter.com/c4vVRDhRbE— WATE Sports (@WATESports) June 2, 2019

Lipcius was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2017. He was rated the No. 17 2019 MLB Draft prospect among SEC players according to Baseball America.

Andre Lipcius is the first Tennessee player off the board, going to the Tigers 83rd overall. #Vols #MLBDraft https://t.co/AO4wDXOhAX— Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) June 4, 2019

Tennessee broke a program record for most consecutive wins to start a season with thirteen consecutive victories. The Vols reached the postseason for the first time since 2005.

Junior pitcher Garrett Stallings was drafted in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Angels. He was 8-5 this year at Tennessee with 106 strikeouts with a 3.33 ERA.

From Chesapeake, Va., Stallings was SEC Pitcher of the Week on April 15

Pitcher Andrew Schultz was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Phillies. A junior, he is a right-handed pitcher from Alpharetta, Georgia. This season he had a 3.24 ERA with three wins and a loss in 26 appearances.