Lipcius, Stallings headline Vols picked in the MLB draft

After a stellar season that saw Tennessee come within two games of an NCAA Super Regional, three Volunteers were selected in the third round of the MLB Draft Tuesday.
With pick no. 83 in the draft, the Detroit Tigers selected Tennessee third baseman Andre Lipcius.
The junior right-hander had a career year for Tennessee, leading the team in home runs (17) and RBIs (58) with a .308 batting average.
Lipcius was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2017. He was rated the No. 17 2019 MLB Draft prospect among SEC players according to Baseball America.
Tennessee broke a program record for most consecutive wins to start a season with thirteen consecutive victories. The Vols reached the postseason for the first time since 2005.
Junior pitcher Garrett Stallings was drafted in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Angels. He was 8-5 this year at Tennessee with 106 strikeouts with a 3.33 ERA.
From Chesapeake, Va., Stallings was SEC Pitcher of the Week on April 15
Pitcher Andrew Schultz was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Phillies. A junior, he is a right-handed pitcher from Alpharetta, Georgia. This season he had a 3.24 ERA with three wins and a loss in 26 appearances.