KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Trey Lipscomb belted three extra base hits and drove in three runs to lead the Vols to an 11-5 win over Bellarmine (11-36, 8-16 ASUN) Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Knights pulled within one at 5-4 after a Clayton Mehlbauer home run in the top half of the 6th inning.

Tennessee (46-6, 20-4 SEC) answered in the bottom half of the inning. With two runners on, Drew Gilbert hit a ball high over the scoreboard in right center field to extend the lead to 8-5. Two pitches later Lipscomb hit his 19th home run of the season and the Vols pulled away from there.

Freshman Blake Burke added some insurance in the 8th inning with a two run home run that cleared the wall in straight center field.

NEXT UP: vs Georgia Thursday at 7pm at Lindsey Nelson Stadium