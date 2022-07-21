KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a breakout senior season, Trey Lipscomb will be taking his talents to the professional level.

Lipscomb was taken 84th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft. According to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, Lipscomb reeled in a $758,900 signing bonus, which is the full amount at that slot.

The Fredrich, Maryland, native started in every game for the Vols during the 2022 season. He blasted a team-high 22 home runs.

Lipscomb hit .355 with 84 RBI. He was the fourth Vol selected overall. He was part of a program record 10 University of Tennessee players selected in the MLB Draft.